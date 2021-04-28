Nomads get morale booster ahead of BT Derby as Manyozo, Nyanguru bounce back

“Their presence is a morale booster.”

The Nomads, Mighty Wanderers will be injected with a morale booster as they are geared to welcome back into fold two of their influential players, captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Vincent Nyanguru ahead of Blantyre Derby scheduled for Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

On one hand, Manyozo missed their previous game against the cops, the Blue Eagles at Nankhaka ground as he was serving yellow cards, while Nyanguru missed 3 matches against Chitipa, Ntopwa and Blue Eagles.

Nyanguru was attending to his sick mother.

Fortunately, the duo will be available for the Blantyre Derby and coach, Bob Mpinganjira said their presence is a morale booster to the rest of the squad.

“We missed the two players because they are so influential and their presence is a morale booster to us,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira also said so far their preparations against Bullets are going on well and said the Nomads are set for the battle.

The Nomads will going into this battle from their 2-2 draw against Blue Eagles while Bullets pruned Civil Sporting Club 2-1 last weekend.

Meanwhile, supporters from both camps have been meeting to lobby the Presidential Task Force on Covid – 19 to allow supporters watch this match in a large number.

The Presidential Task Force only allows 250 people inside the stadium.

According to Bullets supporters general secretary, Mabvuto Chibambo they are engaging the task force to allow more people watch this match.

