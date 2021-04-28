Mhango renews NRVL sponsorship

The Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL) is all smiles after an announcement by Jappie Mtuwa Mhango to renew the league’s sponsorship to the tune of K 2 million.

Mhango has been sponsoring the league since 2004 and Vice General Secretary for the league, Chifundo Zingunde, told Nyasa Times that preparations for this season are at an advanced stage as over 15 teams have already expressed interest to register.

“The league will continue to be called Jappie Mhango Northern Region Volleyball League.

“As NRVL, we believe this financial support is a sign of trust in the executive, and the committee will ensure that volleyball is developed to best standards and results will act as a golden appreciation to the sponsor,” said Zingunde.

Jappie Mhango made the announcement through Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) President, James Kaunda, saying the paramount aim of the sponsorship is to develop the game of volleyball in the region.

According to Kaunda, Mhango expects fruits that will put volleyball on the international map. He also looks forward to seeing more youths participating in volleyball.

“He has been sponsoring the league for a long time. This time the sponsorship has been raised to K2 million. This is a welcome development.

“We know we are in the time of Covid-19 threat but as VAM, we will make sure that all preventive measures are followed when the volleyball season begins,” explained Kaunda.

