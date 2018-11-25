Nomads in Fisd Cup semis after 6-0 win over Rangers

Be Forward Wanderers became the second team to book a semi-final place in the 2018 FISD Challenge Cup after walloping Airborne Rangers 6-0 on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

First to book a place was Nyasa Big Bullets after thrashing Chitipa United 5-0 on Friday at the same Kamuzu Stadium venue.

On Saturday,Wanderers showed no mercy from the word go as they dominated the procedings of the match.

Playing at a water logged pitch after heavy rainfall in Blantyre,the Nomads scored through Zicco Mkanda a hattrick.

Other goals came from Yamikani Chester,Mike Kaziputa and Esau Kanyenda.

The visitors struggled in defence and upfront they lacked composure because four times their strikers shoot wide inside the box.

Wanderers made some changes to their usual first 11,as they started with Semion Singa on the middle of the park who partnered captain Alfred Manyozo jnr.

Wongani Kaipa,who has been influential in defence was serving two yellow cards and instead,the Nomads featured Dennis Chembezi,Peter Cholopi and Harry Nyirenda at the back.

After the game,Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira saluted his troops for the outcome and said their ambition is to clinch the cup after missing out in the Carlsberg and Airtel Cups.

Wanderers will meet the winners between Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles in the semi finals.

The two teams will play on Sunday at Nankhaka Stadium.

