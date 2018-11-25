Peterkins Kayira endorses Chilima for Malawi presidency: Football legend speaks at UTM Chitipa rally

Malawi football legend Peterkin ‘Beruit’ Kayira on Saturday joined the political podium when he spoke at UTM rally held at Chitipa Airfield and endorsed Vice-President Saulosi Chilima as the “real hope” for Malawi transformation leadership.
According to him, failing to vote for Chilima in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections is just the same as killing the bright future of the country.
“I know many of you know me as a footballer but I am here to ask you all to vote for Chilima. He is the only person who can deal with the problems we are facing,” said Kayira.
He said nothing is good with the current leadership including football and sports in general.
“Imagine, even football has gone down. Where is Malawi going?. We need change,” said upfront speaking Kayira.
The football legend said Chilima will “change Malawi for everybody”.
“I am endorsing Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima our President, 2019 Boma!” said Phiri.
However, Kayira who is also from Chitipa district failed to tell Malawians if he has joined politics .
Mwayowoya unenesko Dada Kayira! Chiuta muwemi waikepo woko!
Peterkins Kayira was a good footballer during his time just like many others. His joining UTM does however not mean that he can talk sense. At the country level, he is one of the noisy coaches who delivers nothing. If he had any substance, he would have been a great FAM president, a national coach who was taking FUREMUZI to AFCON and World Cup. He would also have been coaching a local club to recon with at continental level. As it is, he looked malnourished and fails to feed himself and his family. His voice means nothing for the future… Read more »
Akayira wongani waka chiuta mukatchukanga nyengo ya MCP…u needed to be grateful…coz u havenot done that u will see UTM losing misarably and MCP winning…..The same Chilima and ur Mukumbwa u voted have led this nation to great problms…..
Wanthu awo wakakoma abale withu kumpoto 2011 wali mu UTM imwe mukukhumba kuzelezga….they died coz Callisters DPP and Kaliatis DPP..And Kaliati hates northners to the core……Chilima wiza kumpoto coz wakamunola udindo ku DPP..wakabila mavotes ku mchinji……