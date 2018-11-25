Peterkins Kayira endorses Chilima for Malawi presidency: Football legend speaks at UTM Chitipa rally

November 25, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi football legend Peterkin ‘Beruit’ Kayira on Saturday  joined the political podium when he spoke at  UTM rally held at Chitipa Airfield and  endorsed Vice-President Saulosi Chilima as the “real hope” for Malawi transformation leadership.

Former Malawi national football team star, Peterkins Kaira:  Chilima is the leader Malawi needs

According to him, failing to vote for Chilima in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections is just the same as killing the bright future of the country.

“I know many of you know me as a footballer but I am here to ask you all to vote for Chilima. He is the only person who can deal with the problems we are facing,” said Kayira.

He said nothing is good with the current leadership including football and sports in general.

“Imagine, even football has gone down. Where is Malawi going?. We need change,” said upfront speaking Kayira.

The football legend said Chilima will “change Malawi for everybody”.

“I am endorsing Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima our President, 2019 Boma!” said Phiri.

However, Kayira who is also from Chitipa district failed to tell Malawians if he has joined politics .

Nzika ya Malawi
Guest
Nzika ya Malawi

Mwayowoya unenesko Dada Kayira! Chiuta muwemi waikepo woko!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Ntumbuka Mwenecho
Guest
Ntumbuka Mwenecho

Peterkins Kayira was a good footballer during his time just like many others. His joining UTM does however not mean that he can talk sense. At the country level, he is one of the noisy coaches who delivers nothing. If he had any substance, he would have been a great FAM president, a national coach who was taking FUREMUZI to AFCON and World Cup. He would also have been coaching a local club to recon with at continental level. As it is, he looked malnourished and fails to feed himself and his family. His voice means nothing for the future… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Mwana Pumbwa
Guest
Mwana Pumbwa

Akayira wongani waka chiuta mukatchukanga nyengo ya MCP…u needed to be grateful…coz u havenot done that u will see UTM losing misarably and MCP winning…..The same Chilima and ur Mukumbwa u voted have led this nation to great problms…..

Wanthu awo wakakoma abale withu kumpoto 2011 wali mu UTM imwe mukukhumba kuzelezga….they died coz Callisters DPP and Kaliatis DPP..And Kaliati hates northners to the core……Chilima wiza kumpoto coz wakamunola udindo ku DPP..wakabila mavotes ku mchinji……

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago

