Chakwera says corrupt, abusive DPP must go: ‘Malawians will disabuse themselves with votes in 2019’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawians have a rare and real opportunity on May 21 2019 to disabuse themselves of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government which balmed for the socio-economic woes facing the country.

Chakwera, speaking during Tambala Night fundraising event hosted by the party in Blantyre on Friday, said Malawians will exercise a civic duty and a sacred birth right to remove a “corrupt, dishonest, incompentent and clueless DPP government.”

The MCP president further brander DPP as a government that is “recalcitrant, abusive, violent, divisive, wasteful and secretive.”

He said DPP is “a government that has to go.”

Said Chakwera: “When Malawians step into the voting booth to overthrow the DPP government, they will not be doing it for the love of their tribe, because getting the DPP out of government is a national priority. “

He added: “In fact, they will not even be doing it for the love of another party, because we all know by now that every party is capable of being intoxicated by greed and power.

“Rather, they will be doing it for the love of their children, for the love of their neighbours, for the love of their relatives, for the love of their country.”

Chakwera said voting DPP out of government will be a lee way to usher in a new government that will build a new Malawi “enjoyed by everyone.”

He confidently said the new government that will build a new Malawi from May, 2019 will be formed by his MCP.

“The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians believe that we are more capable of solving national problems than any other party.

“The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians are tired of voting for parties with manifestos full of empty and broken promises,” he said.

He continued: “The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians are tired of individuals in high positions of government being silent and idle about DPP corruption and wastage for four years, and then suddenly speaking out against it when they need votes. “

Said Chakwera: “The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians know that they go to hospitals built by MCP, they study at colleges built by MCP, they get public service from parastatals built by MCP, they live in homes powered by electricity lines built by MCP, they mostly travel on roads built by MCP, they do business and work in cities built by MCP, they fly out of airports built by MCP, they eat food and grow crops from industries built by MCP, they seek protection from a police force and army built by MCP.

Chakwera said MCP will fight for every vote, campaign in every ward, cover every constituency, canvass every district, and call on every region.

“We will engage everyone to personally campaign everyday, everywhere. We will do so because I am confident that tonight and over the next 24 weeks, you will personally give and pledge to give sacrificially to make sure that we leave no stone unturned.”

