Chakwera says corrupt, abusive DPP must go: ‘Malawians will disabuse themselves with votes in 2019’

November 25, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawians   have a rare and real opportunity on May 21 2019  to disabuse themselves of  the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government which balmed for the socio-economic woes facing the country.

MCP top brass at Tambala Night

MCP top brass at the dinner table

MCP leadership in photo opportunity

Patrons at MCP fundraising dinner in Blantyre

Patrons at MCP fundraising dinner in Blantyre

Patrons at MCP fundraising dinner in Blantyre

Chakwera, speaking during Tambala Night fundraising event hosted by the party in Blantyre on Friday, said Malawians will exercise a civic duty and a sacred birth right to remove a “corrupt, dishonest, incompentent and clueless DPP government.”

The MCP president further brander DPP as a government that is “recalcitrant, abusive, violent, divisive, wasteful and  secretive.”

He said DPP is “a government that has to go.”

Said Chakwera: “When Malawians step into the voting booth to overthrow the DPP government, they will not be doing it for the love of their tribe, because getting the DPP out of  government is a national priority. “

He added: “In fact, they will not even be doing it for the love of another party, because we all know by now that every party is capable of being intoxicated by greed and power.

“Rather, they will be doing it for the love of their children, for the love of their neighbours, for the love of their relatives, for the love of their country.”

Chakwera said voting DPP out of government will be a lee way to usher in a new government that will build a new Malawi “enjoyed by everyone.”

He confidently said the  new government that will build a new Malawi from May, 2019 will be formed by his MCP.

“The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians believe that we are more capable of solving national problems than any other party.

“The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians are tired of voting for parties with manifestos full of empty and broken promises,” he said.

He continued: “The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians are tired of  individuals in high positions of government being silent and idle about DPP corruption and wastage for four years, and then suddenly speaking out against it  when they need votes. “

Said Chakwera: “The next government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians know that they go to hospitals built by MCP, they study at colleges built by MCP,  they get public service from parastatals built by MCP, they live in homes powered by electricity lines built by MCP, they mostly travel on roads built by MCP, they do business and work in cities built by MCP,  they fly out of airports built by MCP, they eat food and grow crops from industries built by MCP, they seek protection from a police force and army built by MCP.

Chakwera said MCP will fight for every vote, campaign in every ward, cover every constituency, canvass every district, and call on every region.

“We will engage everyone to personally campaign everyday, everywhere.  We will do so because I am confident that tonight and over the next 24 weeks, you will personally give and pledge to give sacrificially to make sure that we leave no stone unturned.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
JosemapemSamuelKongilesiwinson msowoyaMCP Woyeeèee Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Samuel
Guest
Samuel

Mvula ikagwa kuchuluka zililalira. As we are hovering close to May 21, there is too much senseless noise left and right. Aliyennse angoti tidzawina ngati mudzaziwinitsa nokha. Tiye nazoti bola musadzalire.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Kongilesi
Guest
Kongilesi

The speech by Chakwera was a master class. Content and delivery of the same is what the DPP teams A and B can only dream of

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Josemapem
Guest
Josemapem

Kuyankhula nokha mumatha ndithu Koma anthu apanga chisankho kale chovoter APM and the CLP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
winson msowoya
Guest
winson msowoya

Bola inu MCP nanga awa ogawana zidawa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
MCP Woyeeèee
Guest
MCP Woyeeèee

Viva MCP….Ndinu nokha mungatipase tsogolo lokoma..ena tinawapasa 2014 akanika okha ndipo ena avomereza kuti akanika…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Nambewe
Guest
Nambewe

see who is talking! in the whole of Malawi’s History the most abusive party is the MCP !!! Speak for yourself Sir!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Hahahaha kudzikwata ndi chala

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Thama
Guest
Thama

Ma table ena opanda anthu? Koma MCP

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes