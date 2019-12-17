Nomads in trouble, players plot to boycott decisive match

December 17, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Be Forward Wanderers  players have threatened not take part in their last and decisive TNM Super League match against relegated Mlatho Mponela on Sunday  demanding full payment of their outstanding game bonuses.

Wanderers celebrate to keep title hopes alive

The players who spoke to Nyasa Times said unless the issue of their game bonuses for 12 matches is resolved, they will be not kick the ball and forfeit points.

The Nomads are second on the table with 66 points, a point behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets, and have a faint chance of winning the title if the People’s Team slips in their last match against TN Stars on the same day.

However, Nomads players are protesting that the club owes them game bonuses for 10 wins and two draws and they need the money before fulfilling their last fixture.

The players get K35 000 each for a win and half the amount (K17 500) for a draw each.

“We want to get our dues in full,” one of the senior players said.

Nomads players usually stage similar boycotts to push for payment of their dues.

MASO ENA
Guest
MASO ENA

AT TACTIC TO SOFTEN BULLETS HA HA HA , TEAM YA ATOLONKHANI IYI!!

2 hours ago