Nomads open up five point gap over Bullets: Malawi TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers opened up a five-point gap at the top of the TNM Super League on Saturday with goals from Francisco Madinga and Ted Sumani wrapping up a 2-0 victory over Civil Sporting Club.

With Nyasa Big Bullets drawing 0-0 against Mlatho Mponela, the Nomads have 48 points from 22 games,while the Peoples Team are coming second with 43 points from 21games but with a game in hand.

Madinga’s goal came on 20 minutes, the skillful midfielder providing the finish after neat interplay between Isaac Kaliat.

Left back Ted Sumani bagged the Nomads second after a scintillating sequence of one-touch play opened up the visitors defence.

It was a thunderous shot from Sumani, who send the Nomads stands on cloud nine as they chanted Tseke tseke Manoma abwera.

During Saturday’s game, the Nomads missed the services of Babatunde Adepoju who is waiting for his work permit.

In the absence of Adepoju, the Nomads introduced Vincent Nyangulu,who partnered Zicco Mkanda upfront.

As usual,Felix Zulu and Isaac Kaliat partnered Alfred Manyozo jnr on the midfield.

At the back, Lucky Malata partnered Peter Cholopi as Sumani and Sanudi operated in the wing defence.

For the visitors, they started with Muhammad Sulumba and Fletcher Bandawe upfront.

Other notable names for the Civil Servants were Blessings Tembo, Ibrahim Sadik and Innocent Tanganyika from the bench.

The match was stopped almost for 20 minutes after ganyu supporters on the Biafra stands pelted objects onto the field of play in disagreement of the referee’s decesion of ruling out a Sulumba’s offside goal.

After the match, Be Forward Wanderers Coach,Bob Mpinganjira hailed his troops for playing according to instructions.

“They played according to instructions and we are very happy because we are moving forward,” said Mpinganjira.

Civil Sporting Club Coach, Franco Ndawa said his boys struggled but assuared their fans of victory in their next game against Ntopwa.

