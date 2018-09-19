Nomads seal Carlsberg Cup quarter-final berth with Dwangwa win

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers kept their dream of winning the Carlsberg Cup this year alive and progress to the quarterfinal stage of the competition after edging Dwangwa United 4-1 in a highly contested round of 16 match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday.

Wanderers who brought in all their arsenals looked composed from the word go.

They featured Nenani Juwayo in goals, Bongani Kaipa, Stanely Sanudi, Peter Cholopi and Precious Sambani defence while veteran Joseph Kamwendo, Rafiq Namwera, Mike Kaziputa and Isaac Kaliat started in the midfield. Peter Wadabwa partnered Zicco Mkanda upfront.

The Nomads nearly took the lead with only two minutes into the game through Wadabwa’s powerful header from right winger Isaac Kaliati cross but his effort missed the target by a whisker.

Dwangwa led by Ben Manyozo Chapola in the midfield strugled to keep possession in the opening ten minutes of the first half.

The Nomads got it right and took an early lead 5 minutes into the match through Zicco Mkanda.

He perfectly shot outside the box from a Wadabwa’s assist.

After the goal, Wanderers begun to control the proceedings giving the visitors no space to mannouvre until referee blew the whistle marking the end of the first half.

Just after recess, Wanderers continued where they had left as Wadabwa scored the second goal before Precious Sambani scored twice.

Dwangwa scored their consolation goal in the same half.

In the same half, Wanderers rested veteran enterprising midfilder Joseph Kamwendo, Mkanda, Kaliati for Misheck Botomani, Francisco Madinga and Semion Singa.

The Lali Lubani boys are through to the next phase as they face Azam Tigers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira:“We knew it will be a difficult but we prepared for them very well. All in all i am happy that we are through to the quarterfinals.”

On his part, Dwangwa assistant Coach Ladwel Mbetewa blamed his charges for giving Wanderers too much respect.

“The boys didn’t start the game well and to be realistic, they haven’t beaten us but we have beaten ourselves” said Mbetewa.

But he later added that: “Still more we have conceded the defeat and we will now focus on the league”.

