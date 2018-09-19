Nomads seal Carlsberg Cup quarter-final berth with Dwangwa win

September 19, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers kept their dream of  winning the Carlsberg Cup this year  alive and progress to the quarterfinal stage of the competition after edging Dwangwa United 4-1  in a highly contested  round of 16 match played at Kamuzu  Stadium on Tuesday.

Wadabwa shields the ball

The blues are victorious

It’s a goal

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers march on

Dwanga United out of Carlsberg Cup

Wanderers who brought in all their arsenals looked composed from the word go.

They featured Nenani Juwayo  in goals,  Bongani Kaipa, Stanely Sanudi, Peter Cholopi  and Precious Sambani  defence while veteran Joseph Kamwendo, Rafiq Namwera, Mike Kaziputa  and Isaac Kaliat  started in the midfield. Peter Wadabwa  partnered Zicco Mkanda  upfront.

The Nomads nearly took the lead with only two minutes into the game through  Wadabwa’s  powerful header from right winger Isaac Kaliati cross but his effort missed the target by a whisker.

Dwangwa led by Ben Manyozo Chapola in the midfield  strugled to keep possession in the opening ten minutes of the first half.

The Nomads got it right and took an early lead 5 minutes into the match through Zicco Mkanda.

He perfectly shot outside the box from a Wadabwa’s assist.

After the goal, Wanderers begun to control the proceedings giving the visitors  no space to mannouvre until referee  blew the whistle marking the end of the first half.

Just after recess, Wanderers continued where they had left as Wadabwa scored the second goal before Precious Sambani scored twice.

Dwangwa scored their consolation goal in the same half.

In the same half, Wanderers rested veteran enterprising midfilder  Joseph Kamwendo, Mkanda, Kaliati for Misheck Botomani, Francisco Madinga and Semion Singa.

The  Lali Lubani boys are through to the next phase as they face Azam Tigers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira:“We knew it will be a difficult but  we prepared for them very well. All in all i am happy that we are through to the quarterfinals.”

On his part, Dwangwa assistant  Coach Ladwel Mbetewa  blamed his charges for giving Wanderers too much respect.

“The boys didn’t start the game well and to be realistic, they haven’t beaten us but we have beaten ourselves” said Mbetewa.

But he later added that: “Still more we have conceded the defeat and we will now focus on the league”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes