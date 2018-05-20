Nomads seal semi-final berth: Airtel Top 8

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have progressed to the semi finals of the Airtel Top 8   following their 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks  at the Balaka Stadium  on Sunday afternoon.

Davie Banda brings the ball under control

Kamwendo penalty fires Be Forward Wanderers to victory

The Nomads  got off to a promising start and almost took the lead after five minutes when Zicco Mkanda’s  shot went wide of the upright from close range.

The home side was in control of possession in the first half but could not convert their chances.

The Nomads  broke the deadlock in the second half  through a Joseph Kamwendo’s penalty after a Kamuzu Barracks defender handled the ball inside the box .

The visitors tried all their best to find an equalizer but they were not composed inside the box. For instance, Manase Chiyesa teared the Nomads defence apart in the 67th minute only Chipuwa to beat but alas! His shot was too weak for Chipuwa.

Kamuzu Barracks were also solid on the midfield where man of the match, Dave Banda was a marvel to watch.

The Nomads held on to their lead as they advance to the semi final.

The result here, however, undeniably represented the truth of this game at least. Nomads  had been focused, KB so profoundly flat.

On aggregate the Nomads won 2-0 having scored a goal in an away encounter last week in Lilongwe.

 

