‘It seems untrue’: Malawi U-20 stage stunning comeback to beat Angola

Malawi national Under-20 football team put up a gallant fight to overcome hosts Angola 4-1 in the second leg of Total Under-20 Caf qualifiers for Niger 2019 finals.

It was the mission that seemed impossible as they went into the match trailing 2-1 from a careless home loss two weeks ago to exact asweet revenge and proceed to the next round 5-3 on aggregate.

Malawi did not take time to get down to serious as defender Kelvin Kadzinje opened the floodgates and Auspicious Kadzongola doubled the advantage before Chikondi Mbeta put the Junior Flames comfortably leading 3-0 by half hour mark through Chikondi Mbeta who scored the face saver in the home 2-1 loss in the first leg.

The Junior Flames could not stop scoring as if to exorcise the ghosts that were responsible for a goal drought with a final nail that was driven into the coffin of Angola at Estadio dos Coqueiros in the capital Luanda.

Youngster Peter added the icing on the cake with the fourth goal.

Team manager Aubrey Nankhuni was all smiles with the victory saying nobody gave them a chance to upset the tables.

But he said they believed in their charges as the Junior Flames conceded to Zambia 1-0 in a friendly before losing to Angola.

“We salute the boys for putting up a gallant as this has proved that the team lost while playing well,” Nankhuni said.

He also disclosed that Angola did not underrate the Junior Flames as the game was for free to unable many spectators watch to cheer the team.

