Nomads are seeking a miracle against AS Vita

February 21, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Be Forward Wanderers have a mountain to climb Wednesday afternoon against AS Vita in their reverse CAF Champions League match at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe but their team manger Steve Madeira still believes the Nomads  can sail through   after the 4-0 first-leg result.

Madeira says Nomads are capable of overturning the 4-0 deficit against AS Vita 

Wanderers need to win by a five-goal margin at the BNS to sail through to the next round.

However, Madeira is upbeat on the possibility of turning the tables.

“If I’m being realistic it will be very hard. But  they can score four against us then why can’t we score six?,’’ he said.

“Nothing is impossible. We need to have self-belief that we can score more goals and progress to the next round. We have to press them hard so that we should overturn the tables,” Madeira said.

He said the Nomads need to keep calm and hit four goals first.

But the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side’s  coach Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge said there is no way they would let Nomads progress to the first round.

Ibenge said he expects the Nomads to come stronger, courtesy of a home-ground advantage.

“But we cant let them overturn the tables  because we are in Malawi to finish the job we started in [the] DRC last week. We will make life difficult for them,” the AS Vita coach said.

Nomads’ captain Joseph Kamwendo said the possibility of turning tables is real.

 

3 Comments on "Nomads are seeking a miracle against AS Vita"

Kangoma
Kangoma

I agree with you Nox Nthambi, it will be tough going

7 hours 8 minutes ago
Nox Nthambi
Nox Nthambi
This is interesting. My argument is, if you failed to score even a single goal in DRC I don’t think you can manage to score more than two goals in Lilongwe. The game will be interesting because Nomads will be playing with caution not to concede a goal at the same time trying to score goals to overturn the table which to me can only be achieved by teams with mature and professional players which is lacking in Malawi football. The best Nomads can do in this game is not to concede quick goals otherwise it will spell doom for… Read more »
8 hours 23 minutes ago
LEGO
LEGO

NOMADS ON THE WAY UNTIL LAST WHISTLE

8 hours 25 minutes ago

