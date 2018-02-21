Nomads are seeking a miracle against AS Vita

Be Forward Wanderers have a mountain to climb Wednesday afternoon against AS Vita in their reverse CAF Champions League match at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe but their team manger Steve Madeira still believes the Nomads can sail through after the 4-0 first-leg result.

Wanderers need to win by a five-goal margin at the BNS to sail through to the next round.

However, Madeira is upbeat on the possibility of turning the tables.

“If I’m being realistic it will be very hard. But they can score four against us then why can’t we score six?,’’ he said.

“Nothing is impossible. We need to have self-belief that we can score more goals and progress to the next round. We have to press them hard so that we should overturn the tables,” Madeira said.

He said the Nomads need to keep calm and hit four goals first.

But the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side’s coach Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge said there is no way they would let Nomads progress to the first round.

Ibenge said he expects the Nomads to come stronger, courtesy of a home-ground advantage.

“But we cant let them overturn the tables because we are in Malawi to finish the job we started in [the] DRC last week. We will make life difficult for them,” the AS Vita coach said.

Nomads’ captain Joseph Kamwendo said the possibility of turning tables is real.

