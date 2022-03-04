Nomads shake up technical panel

Mighty Wanderers have shaken up their technical panel, roping in former Football Association of Malawi technical director Eddington Ng’onamo as interim coach to replace the team’s legend Bob Mpinganjira who has since been left out in the cold.

The shake-up has also seen assistant coach Albert Mpinganjira, brother to Bob being demoted as former Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo has been appointed in his place.

Long-time goalkeeper trainer Valence Kamzere has also been shown the exit door for former goalkeeper Simplex Nthala. But Foster Namwera has been maintained as team manager.

In an interview, Wanderers board general secretary Humphry Mvula said Ng’onamo, who has also worked as Wanderers coach as well as technical director, started working with the team last year August as technical consultant.

“Mr Ng’onamo has been appointed following his role as technical consultant. He will be head coach until we recruit a coach. Bob Mpinganjira has not been available for the team since he returned from Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations with Malawi national football team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wanderers have announced the team’s squad for the 2021/22 season in which they have left out Mike Kaziputa, Simion Singa, Richard Rabson, Lucky Malata and Hanky Machila.

The Nomads have, among others, signed veteran campaigners strikers Chiukepo Msowyo and Muhammme Sulumba and defender Miracle Gabeya who once played for their rivals Bullets.

The following is the list of the squad Goalkeepers: Richard Chipuwa, Piliran Mapila and William Thole, defenders Odereke Kalowole, Bongani Kaipa, Francis Mlimbika, Lloyd Mugala, Peter Cholopi, Ted Sumani, Stanley Sanudi, Miracle Gabeya. Midfielders; Alfred Manyozo, Yamikani Chester, Felix Zulu, Francis Mkonda, Joseph Balakasi, Vitumbiko Kumwenda, Wisdom Mpinganjira, Isaac Kaliati and Bakilonho Mwakanyongo.

Strikers; Vincent Nyangulu, Aubrey Maloya, Chiukepo Msowoya, Misheck Botomani, Muhammad Sulumba and Ephraim Kondowe.

Technical_Director and_head_coach; Eddington Ngonamo, first_assistant_coach, Joseph Kamwendo, second_sssistant_coach Albert Mpinganjira, third assistant coach and physical_trainer, Simplex Nthala, team_doctor; Levison Mwale, team manager Foster Namwera and kit_master Peter Gatoma.

