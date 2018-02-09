Nomads snub Sidik Mia cash donation over politicking

Affluent politician Sidik Mia, who has shaken the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after returning to frontline politics with main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has accused champions Be Forward Wanderers of snubbing his cash donation to help them in CAF Champions League campaign on political grounds.

Wanderers flew out to DRC on Thursday to face SC Vita in the Caf Club Championship on Sunday and Mia had arranged to assist the team financially after reports of financial difficulties.

Mia said he was surprised that Wanderers never turned out to receive the donation at the eleventh hour only to hear that the team has left.

“I am disappointed with Be Forward Wanderers for turning down my offer to assist them on their way to play SC Vita of DRC,” Mia said.

“I had made arrangements with the club but was surprised that they never came to receive my donation and did not give an explanation,” he said.

Mia believed the team snubbed the donation due to political interference with chairman of the the club’s trustees Rashy Gaffer being the governing DPP Member of Parliament for Kabula.

Wanderers’ move comes barely a week of madness when the team wrote Football Association of Malawi to withdrew from the competition due to financial constraints only to reverse the decision hours late.

Their archrivals Nyasa Big Bullets donated K500 000 with Master Security who are participating in CAf club Confederation Cup getting the same amount.

However it is not clear why Mia did not extend the gesture to Master Security to help them boost their financial muscle.

