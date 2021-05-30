Nomads squeeze into top 4

Be Forward Wanderers return to their base in Blantyre with 3 points from a possible six in Karonga and have managed to push themselves up to position 4 on the log of the TNM Super League.

The Karonga tour was sour on Saturday as they fell prey to the Ingwina Shamwa Karonga (Karonga United Football Club), losing miserably with a 0-2 margin; a loss that saw them dropping on the log from position 5 to 6 with 25 points from 17 games.

But as the Lali Lubani outfit returns to base, the story is different altogether as they now appear on position 4 with 28 points from 18 games. This is as a result of their emphatic 0-2 win against Chitipa United on Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

No goal separated the two sides on Sunday throughout the first half. It is in the second half that the home side got to the receiving end of the pain and torture that the nomads suffered at the hands of the crocodiles of Karonga on Saturday. Vitumbiko Kumwenda was first to inflict pain on the hosts before Misheck Botomani finished the job.

Botomani scooped the man of the match accolade and said it was not easy to register victory against Chitipa United.

“We could not afford to return home with no point. We did all we could to win today after losing yesterday against Karonga United. It was not easy but it feels good to return with three points,” said Botomani.

Wanderers Head Coach, Bob Mpinganjira, concurred with Botomani saying the match against Chitipa United was tough, adding that the new combinations he used on Sunday worked to his satisfaction.

“The boys worked hard just as we agreed to get points today. There was need to introduce some fresh legs in today’s game and I am delighted that they delivered.

“We were down on log at one point in time in the first round. It’s good that we have pushed up now and I am hopeful that we will compete fairly with the teams on top of the log if we continue working hard,” remarked Mpinganjira.

Chitipa United coach, Christopher Nyambose, said losing against Wanderers was not the end of the road.

“There are a number of games ahead of us, some here at home. We will be able to win games and collect points. You will recall that at one point in time we were at the very bottom of the table. We cannot lose heart at this point in time because there almost 13 games for us to play before the league comes to an end,” explained Nyambose.

Chitipa United is on position 13 with 16 points from 17 games.

