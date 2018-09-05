Nomads to play Monkey-bay Marine in fundraising friendly

As one way to raise money for medical and pension policies for the local clergy in the Catholic Diocese of Mangochi, Be Forward Wanderers FC will play Monkey-bay Marine on Saturday at the Mangochi Stadium.

Wanderers general secretary, Mike Butao said after being approached to assist with a fundraising match they did not hesitate to come to the rescue of the church.

Butao said they have also taken the opportunity to have a friendly as Wanderers will not have any competitive games this weekend as they have contributed five players to Malawi national football team which will be playing Morocco on Saturday in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Nomads have contributed Alfred Manyozo jnr, Rafiq Namwera, Precious Sambani, Dennis Chembezi and Stanely Sanudi.

On hia part, Wanderers team manager, Steve Madeira said the friendly match will enable the technical officials to try new combinations.

The Nomads, who are second on the TNM Super League log table with 39 points were drawn against Masters Security on Tuesday in the FISD cup.

The team is also expected to play Dwangwa United on 18th September at Kamuzu Stadium in the Carlsberg Cup.

