Radio Maria Malawi hailed for promoting pontifical ministries

Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) in Malawi has hailed Radio Maria Malawi for promoting pontifical ministries in the country through various activities apart from radio programmes.

Fr. Peter Madeya of PMS in Malawi made the remarks on Saturday at a choir festival that Radio Maria Malawi organized at St. Augustine Cathedral in Mangochi to celebrate the radio’s 19th anniversary.

Madeya, who represented PMS National Director, Fr. Vincent Mwakhwawa, said the radio had done a lot over the past 19 years especially in ensuring the church’s youth to remain pillars of the Church.

“Radio Maria Malawi is very instrumental in promoting pontifical ministries and we really appreciate as PMS,” he pointed out, adding “A very good example is this choir festival that has been organized to celebrate the radio’s 19th anniversary under a theme to do with the youth.”

Madeya said children remain integral in pontific ministries and urged members of the Catholic Church to involve children in various church activities to ensure that they grow within the tenets of Church.

Radio Maria Malawi Director, Rev. Fr. Joseph Kim said the radio had dedicated the festival to the youth considering the critical role they play in the church.

“The Pontifical Mission Societies encourages the church to put children in the centre of all activities in the church so we thought of evoking that spirit in parents through the theme Banja Lachikhristu, Sukulu ya Utumiki wa Ana (Christian family, learning centre for children ministry),” he explained.

On the festival, Kim said it was the radio’s tradition every year to bring together choirs from the central and southern region to celebrate the radio’s anniversary and strengthen unity among the Catholic Church members.

Kim hinted that soon Radio Maria Malawi would move its base to Lilongwe and that the movement would see the radio’s annual anniversary celebrations drawing choirs from the north region in addition to central and south.

St. Cecilia Choir from Zomba Catholic Cathedral, Zomba Diocese emerged the overall winner out of 28 Catholic choirs that turned up for the festival from the central and southern regions.

Holly Family from Limbe Cathederal, Archdiocese of Blantyre, and All Angels Choir, of Dedza Diocese came on second and third positions respectively.

For emerging overall winner, St. Cecilia Choir went away with a keyboard and K50,000 courtesy of Radio Maria, PMS, and guest of honour to the festival, Prof. Richard Tambulasi of Chancellor College.

Radio Maria Malawi officially hit the airwaves on August 24, 1999.

According to Rev. Fr. Kim, every Saturday close to the day, the radio holds choir festivals to celebrate with the rest of the Catholic Church family.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :