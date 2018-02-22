Nomads on two-week recess after CAF exit

February 22, 2018 Arkangel Tembo -Mana 6 Comments

Be Forward Wanderers FC will have a two weeks break of physical activities after being ousted in the second leg of the preliminary round of CAF Champions League games against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Wadabwa chases for the ball during the second leg.- photo by Roy Nkosi, Mana

AS Vita are through to the next round on 6 – 1 aggregate after winning their first game at home in Kinshasa 4 – 0.

The Nomads who put up a spirited performance in the second leg lost 1-2 on Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe.

The visitors scored first before Nomads reciprocated in the second half through their prolific striker Peter Wadabwa.

Be Forward Wanderers Assistant Coach, Bob Mpinganjira, praised his charges for demonstrating a fighting spirit and urged the players to use the experience gained in the CAF competition in the local Super League.

“If we continue from where we had left today, trust me there will be a huge gap between us and other Super League teams,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira also saluted the Malawian soccer fraternity, Be Forward Wanderers supporters in particular, for filling the giant Bingu National Stadium to capacity despite the fixture being in the mid week.

Meanwhile, Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira has said the players will be given a two-week break to refresh before regrouping in readiness for the elite TNM Super League scheduled to kick off in April.

“We will resume training on March 6 because we understand our next competitive game will be in the first week of April in the Charity Shield,” Madeira said.

6 Comments on "Nomads on two-week recess after CAF exit"

Adzonzi
Guest
Adzonzi

The two goals scored against the Nomads will not attract duty as they deemed manufactured in malawi not for export!!!

3 hours 38 minutes ago
Haha West
Guest
Haha West
Can the PAC and ACB check urgently a container has arrived in Malawi it’s at GMS freight it’s containing police officers shoes the value is Usd 988,000 dollars it’s imported by reliance trading owner Karim of lido he is finishing the country either put him in jail for life or deport him he has cars worth mk2 billon at his house and properties worth Mk50 billion he is eating poor Malawians money why is the government not doing anything he has so many cases even at MRA he has to pay Mk30 billion but the case is gone under the… Read more »
4 hours 7 minutes ago
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

Eee ! ndizofunika. kupumira 6-1

4 hours 59 minutes ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Am not sure playing two games with the same team, there is much experience which can make a difference. It is not such a simple issue. Its overemphasising the participation. Several games with different teams has an impact than one team two games. Lets wait and see how the season will kickstart .

5 hours 45 minutes ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

Timenya CAF..zaziii..mutibwezere Blessings Tembo

5 hours 55 minutes ago
7777999
Guest
7777999

We want elections not break. We want new coach . We want Pasuwa from Zim

7 hours 49 minutes ago

