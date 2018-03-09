Nomads will be firing on all cylinders – Madeira

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers team manager, Steven Madeira is confident the Lali Lubani Road boys back to the pinnacle of Malawi football in the new TNM Super League campaign slated to kick-off on 15th April 2018.

Wanderers are the reigning football kings of Malawi after winning the title in the last season.

The Nomads technical panel started their duties last Monday, tasked with steadying the club ship in the title defence.

Madeira – whose charisma and passion have endeared him even to those who despise Nomads – told Nyasa Times that he is satisfied with what he has seen during pre-season, hailing the commitment of the players as they look to revive the champions to be firing on all cylinders.

The Nomads missed out on two cups Airtel Top 8 and Carlsberg Cup having reached the finals.

“I am satisfied with the commitment, dedication and hard work of the players. In that regard, everyone has put in his best in our pre-season training camp,” said Madeira.

“We have done everything we are supposed to do, we got to know each other better – the technical team and players, we have established a correct working relationship where everyone will contribute and fight for places in the team.”

He expects the players to be able to maintain the same intensity and level of fitness when the season kicks off.

Meanwhile, the Nomads are expected to play Silver Strikers next week on March 18 2018 in a friendly encounter in Mangochi.

