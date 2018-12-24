Nomads Xmas joy with FISD Challenge Cup win

Nomads celebrate Fisd Cup win

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have earned themselves the perfect opportunity to celebrate Christmas after emerging winners of the 2018 edition of FISD Challenge Cup when they came from behind to beat Silver Strikers 3-2 at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe on Sunday.

Wanderers had to dig deep in the second half to score three goals to earn themselves a trophy for the just ended season.

Zicco Mkanda claimed a brace and Yamikani Chester bailed the Nomads in a thrilling cup final as they were trailing by a goal to nil at interval through Michael Tetteh’s first half strike.

It was a sweet revenge for Wanderers owing to their 2017 Airtel Cup final defeat through post match penalties 10-9 at the hands of the Central Bankers.

The Lali Lubani boys had to rework in order to avoid another cup final defeat this season after they were humiliated by Master Security in the Carlsberg Cup at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

The first 25 minutes there was nothing home to write about as Silver failed to capitalize on their set pieces and Wanderers were playing a physical game.

Silver’s Tetteh broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Khuda Muyaba had put him through after Wanderers central defenders Bongani Kaipa and Peter Cholopi failed to clear the lines and he drove a grounder which eluded goalie, Nenani Juwaya.

Silver fans were on cloud nine at half time as their team was carrying a slander lead.

Second saw Silver introducing Ronald Pangani for Duncan Nyoni but this worsen the bankers defending ability as Nomads piled a lot of pressure in search for an equaliser.

Mkanda levelled the scores in the 49th minute when he connected home Mike Kaziputa’s cross beating Silver’s keeper, Brighton Munthali.

Wanderers brought in veteran midfielder, Joseph Kamwendo in 54th minute and made a difference a minute later when his curved free kick was planted home by Mkanda to make it 2-1.

Silver’s midfielder, Victor Limbani equalled the scores in the 70th minute when he hammered home Mark Fodya’s free kick.

Five minutes later Referee Gift Chicco had to be treated as a result of muscle crump to the surprise of many.

Wanderers winger, Chester hammered the last nail on Silver’s coffin in the 78th minute when he fired home Precious Sambani’s cross from close range to make it 3-2.

“This is what we did not expect. We played well in the first half and gave away easy goals in the second half which costed us a cup,” Silver’s head coach, Lovermore Fazili lamented after the game.

He admmited that it was not an easy journey to the final but they have failed to win a silverware in 2018.

Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira said he was happy that his charges gave managed to win the silverware.

“The game was not an easy one to us. We did not play well in the first half but we came back strongly in the last half and managed to score three goals,” he added.

Wanderers have won the FISD Challenge Cup for the second time since it was introduced in 2016 and have pocketed K16 million in prize money.

