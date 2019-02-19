North DPP gurus plead for Chimulirenji support

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 senior members have been holding meetings in the northern region aimed at asking people to support Everton Chimulirenji as the best choice for  President Peter Mutharika  to be the next vice-president and  ultimately possible next Head of State.

Vuwa Kaunda addressing a rally

Led by  Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe followed by Minisyter of Transport Jappie Mhango, presidential adviser Vuwa Kaunda, regional governor  Kenneth Sanga and others told DPP followers during meetings  that there is need for the people from the north to support Mutharika’s runningmate,  Chimulirenj.

Mhango at Mzimba Boma told the gathering that Mutharika has shown that he loves northern region by appointing a Ngoni  – from Ntcheu – to be the second-in-command.

In an interview with Nyasa Times,  both Vuwa Kaunda and Mhango said the they were impressed that people of the northern region have finally welcomed the appointment of

Chimulirenji to be the vice-president in waiting.

In drumming support for Mutharika, all speeches contained developments which Mutharika has undertaken in the region since he was voted into office in 2014.

At Zolozolo school Vuwa Kaunda who is Director of Logistics in DPP justified the appointment of Chimulirenji describing him as the royal servant.

“Chimulirenji and Professor is the best pair to continue developing this region as you are aware Mutharika has built Mzimba office complex, Mzuzu Nkhatabay Road, Rumphi Stadium, the list is just endless,” Said Vuwa.

Other senior members who have holding political rallies included Nkhwauli Msiska, regional director for women, Joyce Chikukula.

