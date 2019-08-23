North fun seekers excited with Kukaya urban music festival

The first ever two-day urban music festival dubbed Kukaya has received positive feedback from fun seekers in the northern part of Malawi, especially in Mzuzu where many young stars are hit by the entertainment fever.

Organised by Mzuzu-based entertainment company, Swagg Entertainment the festival is scheduled to take place at Mzuzu Stadium from 30th to 31st August where both local and international musicians are on the menu to perform.

Among others to perform during the festival are patience Namadingo, Gwamba, Wikise, Suffix, Mr. Broken English, Temwa, Phyzix, Macelba, Charisma, Tsa Leo, Purple C, Episodes, Black Jack, Provoice, saint and Don Franco Tafari from Zimbabwe.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Swagg entertainment CEO Francis Mkandawire said the event has amassed so much support with talks underway with an international artists to headline the event and they are optimistic that the venue will be packed to brim.

“We thought it wise to host the event at Mzuzu stadium in order to accommodate the numbers that will turn up for the event considering that Mzuzu is hosting the event of such nature for the first time in history.

“Kukaya festival is dreams come true for almost everyone in Mzuzu city being a place that has been left behind for a long time when it comes to entertainment and we at Swagg Entertainment are here to break that barrier,” he said

Mkandawire said under the theme ‘Make your talent the Business’ the festival is not only about music but also to provide a platform for young talented local urban artists to share ideas on how to earn a living through their talents.

Confirming their presence during the event Blackjack and Patience Namadingo said they are prepared enough to give out the best performance and people will not regret.

Swagg Entertainment has so far engaged local businesses owned by young people to take lead in this maiden event like Home entertainment which is a group of young boys making the official Kukaya bangles, Ntchezgo which will do meals and snacks, Ndagha Lodge providing accommodation.

Profyt will be the official Kukaya tattoo parlor at the event and many other artists set to showcase their art and get a platform to make money from their talent.

Meanwhile, the company is appealing to the corporate world to join the dream in sponsoring an event that has come as light at the end of the tunnel for the Northern Region dwellers including those people from Mzimba, Nkhatabay, Karonga Rumphi and Chitipa.

