Malawi airports, borders will operate normally – Government
Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi and Minister of Information Mark Botomani have a addressed a news conference on Friday assuring that all airports and land borders will remain open and operate normally despite Human Rights Defenders Coalition’s (HRDC) planning five-day demonstrations targeting the country’s port of entry and airports.
The two Cabinet ministers said people should know that there will be security to be provided by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS)
Dausi said closing of borders is an act of treason hence government will do its best to protect the boarder.
“The government will strive to make sure that Malawi is a peaceful country and stable. We will not allow anybody to shut dhown the airports and loand borders,” said Dausi.
He said the planned demonstrations will have a negative economic effect to the country, citing the cancellation of International Monetray Fund (IMF) two mission visits to Malawi due to security concerns over political unrest.
The two ministers stressed that airports are protected places and areas according to a 22 August 2019 Malawi Gazette supplement of Government Notices Number 59 where the Ministry of Homeland Security has the power to make orders to declare airports and borders, Capital Hill protected areas.
“Plans to disrupt border and airports are not in the spirit of peaceful demonstrations. Clearly, they are an act of aggression with the aim of undermining the State and threatening national security,” said Botomani, who is also government spokesman.
He said government will not allow the national security to be breached and the rights of those not taking part in the demonstrations subverted.
“The point has to be emphasised that the right to demonstrate is not a supreme right. As such, government wishes to assure the general public and the international community that measures have been put in place to ensure that our airports an borders continue to operate normally during the period of the planned demonstrations,” Botomani said.
The Cabinet ministers statements come after President Peter Mutharika has ordered police and the MDF to “stop the demonstrations”, accusing the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM Party compatriot Saulos Chilima of attempting to take over the government unlawfully by supporting the HRDC demonstrations.
Mutharika said previous demonstrations the HRDC have conducted to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over flawed elections have been unlawful as they were marred with looting and attacks on people.
Am happy that the government has started working. This is the way to go. Mtambo and trapece must not disturb us. If you have a case against government go to court or if you want to demonstrate peacefully, teach malawians on how to demonstrate peacefully. Otherwise pipo are against demonstrations because of destruction of property.
say some people not people because same want to demonstrate mbwiye
which government??? do we have any??? i dont think so!!!
Dausi kuda kwako, ukuwona ngati dzikoli ndi la amako?.Pamtumbo panu mwamva, MDF siingaletse mademo bcz siimalamulidwa ngati anyani apolisi.
Some disgruntled Malawians are giving credit and pumping too much gas into Mr Mtambo, Mtambo has been a failure thru and thru. He has been a tribalist, hating mainly the Southerners, he was a laughing stock in his class at Chanco and he has been trying to hold demos in the past but all have been flopping because people know his agenda mainly involves hatred, regionalism. This time around its not him managing it but there are his handlers from MCP and UTM using him as their foot soldier to march mainly in Lilongwe. Mtambo is trying to build his… Read more »
Very true. This dude I know him personally, I was one year ahead of him at Chanco. During his days at Chanco, the guy was pure tribalist. Mostly we used to laugh at him because he was failing to speak Chichewa properly. We used to encourage him to speak the language he is comfortable speaking and not Chichewa. Maybe because of that he became more and more tribalist, but honestly, to all honest-hearted Malawians, let us not destroy our nation all because of Timothy, Chilima and Chakwera. Slowly but surely Malawi is becoming Zimbabwe, all because of these three gentlemen.… Read more »
Just go and demonstrate after we see the winner
IMF imabwerera inu akulu akulu osati ife anthu wamba. Tinasauka kale, palibe kusiyana. Borders will close or unarmed people will die. “bakakakikila ise kuti tifwatulike, …. madindi ghakazula, …. sono tili banangwa, …” Nyimbo ya malemu Mjula Mkandawire tiyi yimbanso popeza ambiri afa.
Hahaha Dausi
ADAUSI NDI ABOTTOMAN NDINU AMENE MUKUMUONONGA PITALA DO YU THINK MENE AMAKHALIRA MA DEMO AJA NDANI ANGAYEREKEZE KUBWELETSA GALIMOTO EVE OUR NEIGH BOURS CANT DARE TO COME AND OPERATE BUSINESS ADAUSI YUA RE LYING
We better hear from HRDC. MDF will be protecting citizens including protesters in case you think they only protect DPP