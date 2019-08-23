America cautions its citizens over Malawi airport demos

The United States of America Embassy has advised its citizens to exercise caution ahead of August 26 to 30 demonstrations the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is organising, saying they should consider rescheduling their flights if they want to visit or leave Malawi.

HRDC is organising protests in airports and borders to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The US Embassy in its alert to its citizens says they should expect traffic delays and disruptions along roads leading to the airports and land border crossings.

“Ensure you have emergency food and water supplies at home. Ensure you have a fully charged cell phone. Regularly check your phone and e-mail for updates regarding the security environment.

“Exercise caution when moving around all areas of Malawi,” reads the alert.

President Peter Mutharika has since directed the police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to stop “these demonstrations”.

The Malawi leader said he will take all necessary measures to defend and protect the country’s airports and borders from those who want to disrupt the airports and the country’s borders.

Mutharika added that HRDC and the opposition have so far, failed to conduct peaceful demonstrations. He said HRDC and the opposition political leaders are undermining the law and they have become “a law unto themselves” and warned that if Malawians are not careful “one day, evil will rule this country.”

