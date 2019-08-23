New Malawi police IG Mwapasa is DPP cadet — Activist: ‘ Parliament should reject his appointment’

Newly appointed Malawi Police Inspector General (IG) Duncan Mwapasa has been described as a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operative and leading human rights activist has indicated the civil society will lobby Parliament to reject his appointment as the head of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Mwapasa was appointed by President Peter Mutharika this week, replacing IG Rodney Jose who has retired.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition’s (HRDC) vice chairperson Gift Trapence said there are other officers in the Police “other than always appointing people from the President’s party, tribe and home.”

He said: “Mwapasa is a cadet and is a DPP supporter. The police have behaved as a DPP party wing because of him.”

Trapence said HRDC will mobilie Malawians and the Parliament to reject his appointment when they House meet to discuss whether to confirm or reject him.

But Mwapasa has denied that he is DPP operative or supporter, saying he has been poice “for a long time.”

Mwapasa, who comes from Thyolo, the home district of President Mutharika and stronghold of DPP, argues that to associate people with their places of origin “would be very wrong.”

He has been carrying out high profile arrest from the time of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika which include the arrest of former president Bakili Muluzi at Kamuzu International Airport on his return from UK on trumped up charges of coup which also involved Malawi Defence Force officers. The case was dropped and court ordered compensations for wrongful arrest.

Mwapasa has served as guard commander for the President Mutharika before he was promoted to deputy IG responsible for administration in 2015.

