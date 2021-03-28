North netball secures sponsorship from GN Aluminium and Engineering Ltd

Netball teams, players and fans in the northern region have every reason to grin after securing 5 million Kwacha sponsorship from GN Aluminium and Engineering Limited.

The sponsorship deal was sealed on Saturday at Saint John of God Conference Hall.

The netball league in the northern region will be played starting from the districts where the winner at district level will be getting K100,000.00 with three teams reaching the paying ranks.

The district champions will be competing at regional level where the regional champion will be getting K250,000.00 with four teams reaching the paying ranks.

Speaking after the event, president of the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Khungikire Matiya, hailed GN Aluminium and Engineering Limited for the sponsorship.

“We are so delighted to launch this cup in the northern region. This is in line with NAM’s vision that netball should be developed from the grass root because the tournament will be starting right from the districts. We are so happy to have this sponsorship for the northern region,” said Matiya.

Chairperson for Northern Region Netball League, Chancy Munthali, said the league will throw off any time government gives a nod to the start of netball in the country.

“We are just waiting for a nod from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. Any time they allow netball to return, this league will throw off from the districts. This league will bring good competition among our players,” remarked Munthali.

Marketing Manager for GN Aluminium and Engineering Limited, Veronica Chirwa, said the company was glad to be associated with netball.

“We thought that for the country to have a strong national team, netball should be developed right from the grass root. This is why we came in to sponsor this league. We hope to extend our sponsorship to other regions as well,” explained Munthali.

Unlike the central region and the southern region, the northern region has been starving from netball sponsorship for so many years except for the Presidential Initiative on Sports (PIS).

