Abida Mia says Nsanje North is under developed despite CDF

March 28, 2021 Elijah Phompho -MEC stringer Be the first to comment

Abida Mia who is also Deputy Minister of lands  has  expressed  surprise with  lack of some  crucial social facilities in  Nsanje North constituency  such as a health facility, a good road network and boreholes a development which she said  signifies failure on the part of  previous  MPs for the area.

Abida Mia speaking in Nsanje north

Mia said it is surprising to note that   despite MPs in the country being provided with constituency development fund (CDF) every year to carter for such Development in their areas, Nsanje North constituency  still lacks some crucial social  infrastructural amenities.

Mia was speaking this week when she held some political rallies at Fatima boys and Makhanga  primary school ground  in the area  ahead of next week’s Tuesday by elections.

Speaking  at Fatima boys Primary school  ground, Abida Mia said:”This area has been really starved with some crucial development projects. For example there is  only one CHAM hospital hear which they have to pay for them to access medical assistance and they cannot afford it.

If you see the roads and bridges,  they are really in a bad condition . With regards to water , they are also no enough boreholes in this area.

“This is despite us being MPs , we are given 40 million kwacha through CDF every year. We also get K20 million water fund and an additional K3 million kto carter for bursaries for needy students.So with those funds we  should be able to do some development in our areas.

“But from what am hearing in this constituency,  it’s a total disaster.”

Nsanje North  has by-elections on Tuesday where MCP parliamentary candidate  Enock Chizuzu is facing stiff competition from  former Deputy speaker of parliament, Easter Mcheka Chilenje who is fighting to regain her seat after being nullified by the courts. Mcheka has so far served  her two parliamentary  terms.

