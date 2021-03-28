Abida Mia says Nsanje North is under developed despite CDF

Abida Mia who is also Deputy Minister of lands has expressed surprise with lack of some crucial social facilities in Nsanje North constituency such as a health facility, a good road network and boreholes a development which she said signifies failure on the part of previous MPs for the area.

Mia said it is surprising to note that despite MPs in the country being provided with constituency development fund (CDF) every year to carter for such Development in their areas, Nsanje North constituency still lacks some crucial social infrastructural amenities.

Mia was speaking this week when she held some political rallies at Fatima boys and Makhanga primary school ground in the area ahead of next week’s Tuesday by elections.

Speaking at Fatima boys Primary school ground, Abida Mia said:”This area has been really starved with some crucial development projects. For example there is only one CHAM hospital hear which they have to pay for them to access medical assistance and they cannot afford it.

If you see the roads and bridges, they are really in a bad condition . With regards to water , they are also no enough boreholes in this area.

“This is despite us being MPs , we are given 40 million kwacha through CDF every year. We also get K20 million water fund and an additional K3 million kto carter for bursaries for needy students.So with those funds we should be able to do some development in our areas.

“But from what am hearing in this constituency, it’s a total disaster.”

Nsanje North has by-elections on Tuesday where MCP parliamentary candidate Enock Chizuzu is facing stiff competition from former Deputy speaker of parliament, Easter Mcheka Chilenje who is fighting to regain her seat after being nullified by the courts. Mcheka has so far served her two parliamentary terms.

