Nankhumwa says DPP to pursue ‘One Malawi One Nation’ agenda

Leader of opposition and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has said the party believes that political stability, peace, good governance, social and economic development can only be achieved under conditions of national unity.

He was speaking on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Karonga north-west when he led a team of the party’s executive officials to wrap up the campaign before official closure as stipulated in the electoral law ahead of Tuesday by-elections.

He said therefore, the DPP shall continue to pursue ‘One Malawi One Nation’ agenda where social and economic development is distributed equally regardless of region.

Nankhumwa held two separate campaign meetings at Chinsebe in the area of Ngonde Paramount Chief Kyungu and at St. Mary’s Schools Ground at the Boma in Senior Chief Karonga’s area.

“I can assure you that we shall continue fighting for an improved social and economic status of Malawians,” he said adding that also, the DPP is a political vehicle for governing based on the genuine tenets of democracy and rule of law.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by Treasurer General of the party and Rumphi North parliamentarian Jappie Mhango, DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, DPP northern region Governor Ackim Mwanza and regional, district and constituency committee members.

Before the meetings, Nankhumwa also paid a courtesy call on Senior Traditional Chief Karonga. He informed the traditional leaders that he has great respect for elders, particularly traditional leaders and that he saw it imperative to formally inform him about his political activities in the chief’s territory.

The senior chief acknowledged Nankhumwa’s “humility” and granted him permission to carry out political meetings “in a peaceful manner as we are all Malawians despite holding different political views”.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!