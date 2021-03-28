Over 90 000 get AstraZeneca jab  in Malawi

Health officials say over 90,000 people have so far received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the country since it was rolled out three weeks ago.

This is according to an update presented by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid -19.

The government rolled out the Covid 19 vaccination exercise three weeks ago, across the country, on a voluntary basis.

In the first phase, the exercise targeted health workers, security personnel, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

The second phase targeted journalists, social workers including teachers and religious and traditional leaders.

The Taskforce has also highlighted that Covid 19 continues to claim lives, hence the need to continue following the preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered medical personnel to expedite the process of delivering the Covid 19 vaccine in vaccination centres.

It follows observations that the vaccination exercise is not starting at the set time of 8am in most centres due to delayed delivery of the vaccines.

This has led to crowding and long queues, thereby raising security concerns and frustrating some people to get the vaccine.

Currently, the vaccination exercise targets the elderly, people with underlying conditions, journalists and other social workers.

