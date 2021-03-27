Over 30 MPs fail to declare assets

Over 30 members of parliament risk losing their parliamentary seats for failing to declare their assets two years after being voted into the 193 strong House.

The law provides that all public offices declare their assets as part of the drive to stem corruption in public offices.

Director in the Office of Public Officers Declarations (ODPOD) Michael Chiusiwa said 32 members of Parliament have not declared their assets in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Chiusiwa disclosed this in Salima during a meeting with the Parliamentary Monitoring Committee.

He said 65 councillors have also not declared their assets.

There are over 400 councillors in the country.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Monitoring Committee, Joyce Chitsulo, meanwhile describes as unfortunate that law makers are breaking the law.

She pledges to follow this up.

