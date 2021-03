A UTM regional official for the centre has resigned from his position and party.

UTM’s second vice director of elections in the central region, Julius Mndolo, has since joined the Malawi Congress Party.

Mndolo said that his decision is “due to reasons beyond my control”.

He says, he has since joined the Malawi Congress Party with immediate effect.

There was no immediate comment from UTM and MCP.

