Malawi switches off  analogue to tune digital broadcasting

Malawi has finally shut down analogue broadcasting and has now migrated to digital broadcasting service.

Digital migration is an outcome of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Regional Radio Communications Conference agreement held in 2006 to facilitate the migration of broadcasting services from analogue to digital.

The official switching off exercise took place at Liwonde in Machinga where the Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, conducted the switch.

Kazako said the migration to digital will open up more opportunities for Malawian broadcasters to expand the broadcasting industry to its full potential.

“The official switch off for Analogue will help the broadcasting industry to become more innovative and creative,” said Kazako.

President of the Association for Content Providers in Malawi, Pastor Charles Thangalimodzi, has hailed Government for switching off Analogue to Digital. He however asked the Government to consider removing taxes on television equipment.

According to Macra Technical Advisor on Digital Migration, Benson Tembo, the complete switch off from Analogue will create more space for broadcasting stations to have their frequency on the spectrum.

The Government of Malawi signed the International Telecommunications Union in 2006 to migrate from Analogue to Digital. But the Government of Malawi initiated the process in 2010. In 2016 the country started switching to Digital in the Northern and Eastern Regions.

Digital migration enables clear pictures and great sound to viewers as well as present them with opportunity to have a variety of channels for their viewing pleasure.

Some of the television stations that have their signal to the network include Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Times and Zodiak.

