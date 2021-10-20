Northern Region-based journalists drilled in anti-public funds abuse fight

Northern Region-based journalists have honed skills in reporting abuse of public funds. The Center for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) organized the training under the project called “Enhancing a good governance in public finance management through the citizens engagement”, which is being financed by GIZ.

Speaking after a half-day workshop, which took place at Chatonda Lodge in Mzuzu on Monday, CSAT executive director, Willy Kambwandira, said journalists have a key role in fighting abuse of public resources.

Kambwandira said through the media, his organization intends to empower citizens so that they are able track how public funds are being used.

He said chances of abusing public funds are very limited, especially if there’s transparency and openness on how the public funds are being utilized.

In order to achieve their goal, CSAT has also launched the national social accountability phone number which citizens will be using to report any issues concern the abuse of public funds.

Kambwandira also urged parliament to amend the public finance management bill saying the current bill does not give stiffer punishment to the suspects.

One of the journalists attended the workshop, Tiwonge Hara, described the training as an eye opener.

