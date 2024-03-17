Northern Region falls in love with Chakwera, businesses receive big boost

Residents and businesspeople from the Northern Region have hailed President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s two-week stay in the region, saying it has given a huge boost to their various businesses.

Chakwera is the first Head of State to operate from Mzuzu for such a long period of time as previous presidents preferred operating from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre and Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

During his stay in the Northern Region, different government officials, non-government officials, development partners, traditional leaders and various business captains flood the region and created business for various people in the service sector.

From hospitality sector, recreational centers, transport sector and you name it benefitted enormously from the President two week stay in the region.

During this stay, the Malawi leader visited flood survivors in Karonga where he also inspected the rehabilitated Wovwe Irrigation Scheme.

Chakwera also officiated the opening of three Teacher Training Colleges (TTC) of Chikwawa, Mchinji and Rumphi at a function held at Rumphi TTC.

From Rumphi, President Chakwera went to Mzimba where he inspected M’mbelwa Stadium before going to Edingeni where he assured the people of Mzimba that his administration will complete Jenda-Edingeni-Mzimba Road.

On Friday evening, the President hosted a dinner for business captains in the Northern Region.

Residents in Mzuzu have told this publication that President Chakwera’s stay in the Northern Region has helped in boosting every sector of the economy, including tourism.

Food and accommodation businesses are among the businesses that have benefitted from the stay, according to the residents.

