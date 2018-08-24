Norway calls for peaceful 2019 Malawi elections: Diplomat visits hotbed of political violence

The deputy Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Merithe Luis, has called on political parties and electoral stakeholders in the country to observe peace and desist from politics of violence and mudslinging in the run up to 2019 tripartite elections.

Luis made the remarks when she made a courtesy call to Karonga district commissioner Richard Hara – the district which has mostly been hotbed of political violence – to appreciate some developments that the Royal Norwegian Government is implementing in the district.

The Ambassador said in any democracy, there are people with dissenting views on issues to do with governance but they are supposed to leave together in harmony.

“As the country is going closer to 2019 tripartite elections, I would like to call on all political parties and various stakeholders to make sure that acts of violence are avoided at all cost as they are retrogressive to democratic values,” Luis said.

Luis also said her country would want to encourage women to rise and challenge men to take up parliamentary and local government seats in the coming general elections.

“The mutual relationship that Malawi and the Royal Norwegian government enjoy, should bring us closer in all aspects of life. Back home we managed to achieve the 50:50 campaign and we can do it here in Malawi.

“But for this to happen, we need to start the campaign at grassroots level. Let us educate a girl child who in turn can challenge men in decision making positions, we should not marry them off but instead send them to school, she said.

On the social front Luis expressed gratitude toward the preservation of culture through Karonga Museum which she said is a source of history as it tells stories of where people are coming from and their evolvement over the years.

Taking his turn, Karonga district commissioner Richard Hara hailed the deputy ambassador’s visit, describing it as a sign of a true friendship taking into consideration that the deputy ambassador is only two weeks old in the country.

On behalf of the people of Karonga I would like to thank you for your visit and continued support from your government in various developmental activities here in Malawi and Karonga district in particular. The ump theatre hall that your government constructed here did not only change the face of Karonga but also has boosted the economy of the area, Hara said.

Hara further assured the visiting deputy ambassadors that Karonga as a district is doing all it can through various accredited electoral stakeholders to conduct very violence free, credible and fair elections in 2019.

Let me assure you madam on your concern about violence during and after elections here in Karonga that all is in place. We are working 24/7 to make sure that all political parties, security agencies and others work hand in hand to put the message across through awareness campaign on the dangers of violence, the DC said.

Speaking after touring the 15 year old Karonga Museum, the Paramount Chief Kyungu thanked the deputy ambassador for the visit, saying her visit will cement the relationship between the peoples of the two nations.

The paramount Chief said he would love if the Royal Norwegian Embassy had arranged an exchange visit for cultural dance troupes as one way of sharing cultural values between the two countries.

The deputy Ambassador donated two computers to enhance record keeping and management at the museum.

