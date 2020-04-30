Norwegian Church Aid donates K8.2m bicycles to Thyolo Hospital

Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) on Tuesday donated 50 bicycles to Thyolo District Hospital to ease the mobility of health surveillance assistants (HSAs) in hard-to-reach areas as they fight to control Covid-19 in the district.

NCA Project Officer for Covid-19 Prevention and Response Plan in Thyolo, Chifundo Chatchuka said the bicycles would help health workers to reach various places around the district where transportation is a barrier to dissemination of information on the prevention of Coronavirus.

“The bicycles will help HSAs to go door-to-door in villages where we are working with the Ministry of Health around the district to sensitise people on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The donation is worth K8.2 million and the 50 bicycles will be distributed among HSAs to ease their mobility around communities in Thyolo District,” said Chatchuka.

Director of Health and Social Services for Thyolo, Dr. Arnold Jumbe commended efforts by NCA, saying the gesture will go a long way in facilitating information dissemination to fight the spread of the virus.

Two weeks ago, the organisation provided personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other hygiene facilities to the hospital.

“These bicycles will assist in disseminating information and distributing leaflets and posters to people so that they can read about how to prevent and control spread of the Coronavirus,” Jumbe said.

Jumbe said the hospital is ready to fight the Covid-19 spread. He said they have equipment at the hospital which prevents health workers from contracting the virus and also to treat patients who will be diagnosed with the disease.

“We have mounted tents meant for screening people outside the hospital and we have also received the disinfection chamber from the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri.

“Everyone entering the facility will be disinfected before receiving any treatment,” Jumbe added.

