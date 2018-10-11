Not a single win for Malawi in West Africa for 24 outings

A win for Malawi national team in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Yaoundé against Cameroon will certainly be the greatest triumph for the Flames as they would break their losing jinx in West and Central Africa alone.

Since 1980, in which they made their first trip to West Africa where they lost 0-3 to Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier on June 29, the Flames have never won a match in 24 outings and the best results were draws — 0-0 against the same Indomitable Lions on January 8, 1995 in a 1996 AFCON qualifier, one-all draw with Togo in a 2012 AFCON qualifier and a 0-0 draw against Guinea in March 2016 in the 2017 AFCON qualifier.

Former Flames captain and now assistant coach Peter Mponda told Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website, that Friday’s encounter against Indomitable Lions is an opportunity for the team to end this curse, saying only self-belief and determination for the current crop of players is the only way to overcome this winless run.

“ We have come here on a number of occasions but have lost matches due to lack of self-belief. We fail to play our normal game.

“ We have told the boys to forget about the names and history but just believe in themselves and we will break this jinx on Friday,” Mponda told www.fam.mw.

Cameroon have assembled a very strong side that has all foreign-based players except just one locally based.

The following is a summary of Malawi’s results in the West and Central Africa:

08/03/84 v Nigeria 2-2 AFCON finals (group stage)

11/03/84 v Ghana 0-1 AFCON finals (group stage)

19/06/87 v Cote d’Ivoire 0-2 AFCON qualifier

11/07/93 v Mali 1-2 AFCON qualifier

08/01/95 v Cameroon 0-0 AFCON qualifier

04/06/00 v Nigeria 2-3 Friendly

06/06/00 v Nigeria 1-4 Friendly

28/01/01 v Guinea 1-1 World Cup qualifier

21/04/01 v Burkina Faso 2-1 World Cup qualifier

07/06/03 v Nigeria 1-4 AFCON qualifier

04/09/05 v Guinea 1-3 AFCON/World Cup qualifier

29/03/09 v Cote d’Ivoire 0-5 AFCON/World Cup qualifier

21/06/09 v Guinea 1-2 AFCON/World Cup qualifier

14/11/09 v Burkina Faso 0-1 AFCON/World Cup qualifier

09/06/10 v Togo 1-1 AFCON qualifier

07//10/11 v Chad 2-2 AFCON qualifier

04/09/12 v Liberia 0-1 Friendly

07/09/12 v Ghana 0-2 AFCON qualifier

06/09/13 v Nigeria 0-2 World Cup qualifier

31/05/14 v Chad 3-1 AFCON qualifier

20/06/14 v Benin 0-1 AFCON qualifier

07/09/14 v Mali 0-2 AFCON qualifier

22/03/16 v Sierra Leone 1-1 Friendly

25/03/16 Guinea 0-0 AFCON qualifier

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :