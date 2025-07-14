“Not Desperate, Just Determined”: Michael Usi Pushes Bold, People-First Agenda with Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu

Michael Usi is not here for the politics of desperation — he’s here for the people, and he’s unapologetic about it.

Speaking in front of a spirited crowd at a rally in Mzuzu, the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu leader declared his intention to collect presidential nomination papers from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) tomorrow — but made it clear: “I’m not desperate to become President.”

“I’m not here to beg for power. I’m here to challenge a system that feeds the powerful and starves the nation,” Usi said to thunderous applause.

A Radical Reset: Stripping the Party to Its Core

Usi shocked many by revealing that he has deliberately dismantled internal power structures within his party — no national executive, no regional committees, no district officers.

“Too many parties spend more time feeding their structures than serving their people,” he said. “I want a movement where power flows downward — not from the top, but from ordinary citizens up.”

This, he said, is part of his mission to reverse Malawi’s political culture of bloated committees, endless protocol, and party elitism that stifles real change.

Leadership by Listening, Not Just Campaigning

Unlike traditional politicians who jet in for campaign rallies and vanish after the microphones go off, Usi says his ongoing nationwide tour is not a photo-op — it’s a listening tour.

“I’m travelling from district to district, not to be seen — but to see, to listen, and to respond. We cannot change Malawi by reading statistics from offices in Lilongwe. We must feel the people’s pain firsthand.”

He emphasized that these tours allow him to inspect government projects, many of which are “abandoned after ribbon-cutting,” and hold those in power accountable.

Usi on Violence and Political Respect

Touching on the rising political tension in the country ahead of the September 2025 elections, Usi condemned violence of any kind, urging his followers to engage in issue-based politics.

“You can disagree with me, but don’t burn a market because of me. Don’t insult another party’s leader because you support me. If we want a better Malawi, we must start by respecting every Malawian voice — including those we don’t agree with.”

The Message Is Clear: “I Owe No One”

In a season where party alliances, power-sharing promises, and political debts are shaping the 2025 race, Usi’s message stands out: “I owe no one. I’m not sponsored by foreign interests, business cartels or political godfathers.”

He said Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu was built to return dignity, fairness, and opportunity to everyday Malawians.

“This is not just a campaign — it’s a clean revolution,” Usi declared. “And if I have to stand alone, with only my truth and the people’s trust, then so be it.”

BOTTOM LINE?

Michael Usi isn’t shouting the loudest. He isn’t promising miracles. But his defiant humility, anti-establishment reforms, and people-first message are cutting through the noise of Malawi’s 2025 elections.

“I’m not desperate to be President,” Usi said again, “But I’m desperate to see Malawi finally work — for everyone.”

