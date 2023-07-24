NPC, Save the Children, Farm Radio Trust sign MoUs to MW2063 implementation

State-funded National Planning Commission (NPC) has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Save the Children and Farm Radio Trust to support the implementation and realization of the Malawi 2063 development aspirations.

The three organizations signed the MoUs at a function that took place at NPC Head Office in Lilongwe on Friday.

Speaking to journalists after the signing ceremony, NPC Director General, Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali expressed optimism that the Commission’s partnership with Save the Children and Farm Radio Trust would fast-track the attainment of MW2063 through enhancement of access to information on the development blueprint to stakeholders and support the Malawi Implementation Plan (MIP1).

“Our partnership with Farm Radio Trust is expected to enhance access of information on MW2063 to stakeholders especially on pillar 1 which is for agricultural productivity and commercialization and provide expert voices and feedback on issues related to the vision. So to us Farm Radio Trust is a strategic partner that comes with great value to the implementation of MIP1 as it will popularise pillar 1 to stakeholders and local farmers in the country, provide advisory services as well as give feedback on the progress of implementation through their expertise,” he said.

He explained that the MoUs outline how NPC will work together with Save the Children in championing the MW2063 among children and youths to make sure they are aware of and own the vision.

“We realise that the vision is the future of our youths and children and Save the Children works closely with children in 25 districts here in Malawi. That is why we want to make sure that their programming is about inclusive wealth creation at all levels and as they engage with children they give them hope and a bright future to look forward to,” said Munthali.

Also present at the signing ceremony was Chief Executive Officer for Farm Radio Trust, George Villi who mentioned that the radio will play a significant role in spreading awareness of the vision in the country.

Commenting on the same, Country Director for Save the Children, Ashebir Debebe said that sustainable development is well achieved through meaningful partnerships hence the organisation views its agreement with NPC as an opportunity at local and international level.

“We have signed this MoU to harmonise our programmes with Malawi 2063 vision and we have contributed significantly by bringing out issues that affect children and ensure that the priority of children align with the vision. Our organisation will keep on strengthening its partnership with NPC until the vision is realised.” he said.

