Nsanje Department of Wildlife and National Parks to establish Elephant Marsh

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks in Nsanje is to establish an Elephant Marsh as a Community Conservation Area in the district.

The initiative which is being supported by the World Bank under the Shire valley transformation project is believed to enhance the sustainability of the Marsh and create better opportunity for the community to benefit from the products of the Wetland.

In an interview with Deputy Director for the Department of Wildlife and National Parks William Mgoola, he explained that under the shire valley transformation project, the department has a component where it will be assisted under the GF program to facilitate the sustainable management of an elephant Mash.

The Elephant Marsh which is located between Nsanje and Chikwawa districts was designated as Wetland of international importance in 2017 which raised its profile that there is an important Wetland in Malawi and by letting the ownership of the protected area in the hands of the community will make it more beneficial to their livelihood and national development at large.

‘‘We are not creating this elephant marsh as a protected area for what we want is for the community under the concept of having a community conservation area to use the Marsh in terms of their livelihood benefit,’’ said Mgoola.

The department is asking the community to work hand in hand with their department as they embark on the program and also to be in forefront of protecting and conserving the Marsh which is for the good of their lives and the country.

