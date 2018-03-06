Ntaba hits at Chakwera for demanding resignation of two ministers over K4bn funds: ‘MCP president is ignorant’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (Central Region) Dr Hetherwick Ntaba has attacked leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of acting ignorantly for demanding Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa to voluntarily resign over the distribution of the contentious K4 billion to members of Parliament (MPs).

Chakwera also demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigates the two ministers.

The leader of opposition suspects that the allocation of K40 million each to 86 MPs was a kick-back for not supporting the Electoral Reforms Bills.

“It is no secret that government, through the Finance minister, was caught red-handed in the act of flouting procedures and violating the law in the acquisition and distribution of K4 billion earmarked for the development of the whole nation,” Chakwera said.

But speaking at a DPP political rally held at Mponela 1 Primary School in Dowa district on Sunday, Ntaba it was a sign of ignorance for Chakwera to demand for the resignation of the two ministers over allegations that the money was stolen and given to MPs when, in fact, he knew it was meant for constituency development.

Ntaba refuted that the funding was given to lawmakers for voting against electoral reform bill.

“We in the DPP refute that the money was for political corruption. The claim is unfounded and malicious,” said Ntaba.

He wondered why the leader of opposition himself had accepted to receive the money for his constituency if he indeed knew it was stolen.

“Let me make it clear that the money did not go to Members of Parliament as individuals; the plan was that each constituency should get K40 million for development starting with 86 constituencies with the rest to get their share in June,” he said.

Ntaba said because of ignorance, some opposition members did not understand when the finance minister wanted that to be ratified.

He accused Chakwera of being power hungry.

But Chakwera said Gondwe made five bad decisions by making contradictory statements on the source of funding, to unilaterally decide that the development funds should be allocated to less than half of the country’s constituencies, to allocate the funds in clandestine fashion, and with no accountability to the august House, and to hide the criteria government used to allocate the funds.

MCP deputy secretary general Einshower Mkaka has since laughed off DPP’s attack as unwarranted.

During the Dowa rally, over 500 hundred Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP) supporters defected to DPP, citing lack of good leadership in their parties against a development oriented and visionary leadership in the ruling party as reasons.

One of the defectors, Omar Thotho, expressed excitement for joining the DPP.

