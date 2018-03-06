Malawi to be battered by heavy rains, further flooding risk– MET weather warning

The Department of Metrologica l Services and Climate Change (MET) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy and persistent rain this week and parts of the country are at risk of more flooding.

The Met Office forecasts of more heavy rain in the coming days has has been attributed to combined effects of Congo air mass and Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

According to MET director Jolamu Nkhokwe, periods of heavy rain in Nkhata Bay and Karonga in the North, upland areas of Dedza and Dzalanyama in Lilongwe in the Centre and lower shire districts in the South could cause further flooding.

“From Thursday March 8 to Sunday March 11, 2018, most areas in the country are expected to experience widespread rainfall with locally heavy downpours due to thunderstorms infested with thunder, lightning and strong winds as an active and violent ITCZ and Congo air mass will continue to be in force affecting the weather over the country,enhanced by thermal effects due to heating by the sun in combination and orographic lifting effects over high ground,” Nkhokwe said a statement seen by Nyasa Times.

The statement further says the heavy downpours are likely to trigger floods in flood prone low lying areas aggravated by environmental degradation,poor drainage system and heavy downpours upland resulting in swelling of rivers due siltation.

“The public is being advised to religiously pay undivided attention to the continuously available daily, 10-day and weekly weather updates from the department to ensure seamless use of weather information on all timescales and therefore be kept safe from any weather related threats,” urged Nkhokwe.

Meanwhile, spokesperson in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) Chipiliro Khamula said as a department has stockpiled relief items in strategic places for the good part of the rainy season and also conducted search and rescue training for the military, police, fire brigade and Malawi Red Cross.

He said they have also put in place “standby arrangements” for deployment of search and rescue personnel and equipment.

