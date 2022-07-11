Ntaba lies to the nation about being cleared on albino killings

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba lied to the nation that the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) cleared him on allegations of his alleged involvement in the killing of persons with albinism, Nyasa Times has established.

Ntaba, who was presidential aide during the Auther Peter Mutharika (APM), told a local media house on Friday that DPP Dr. Steven Kayuni cleared him from the accusations when Kayuni was Chief Legal Advocate.

He claimed that he personally went to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution to inquire about the matter.

Ntaba further claimed that Kayuni told him that the allegations against him were “wild and baseless”.

The ‘talking computer ‘ – as he is fondly called by his admirers – said he was therefore surprised with reports that could face criminal charges together with Mutharika over the duo’s alleged involvement in the murder of Macdonald Masambuka – a man with albinism from Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga.

But an inquiry we conducted revealed that, at no point did Ntaba visit the DPP to get clarification on the allegations as raised by the now convicted murderers during the trial.

Senior officials at the directorate, while seeking anonymity, described the sentiments Ntaba made as misleading and unfortunate.

“He’s just trying to buy the sympathy of Malawians. There’s no way an officer, let alone the Director of Public Prosecution himself, can clear someone suspected of committing a crime. Clearing him as who?” asked one of the senior officials.

President of the Association for Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), Young Muhamba, said it is pointless for Mutharika and Ntaba to try to defend themselves through media platforms.

Muhamba challenged APM and Ntaba to defend themselves in a court of law.

