Comedian Felistus Ngwira vows to spill more beans on sexual exploitation

One of the country’s renowned comedians, Felistus Ngwira has vowed to spill more beans on what she says some influentual and powerful men want to use her for sexual exploitation.

She says she will not back down on sharing some of the challenges she has met as a woman while trying to pursue her Vilekeke Night of Laughter event.

The comedian, widely known as Nyauyu, earlier claimed as she was trying to sponsors for the event some gentleman had offered her K10 million if she allowed accepted to have sex with him.

“This is just one of them. But I will not stop until something is done. Most women fail to voice out such, but I will not back down,” says Nyauyu.

Recently, the comedian had her Vilekeke Night of Laughter in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

The event attracted comedians from different countries including William of Botswana and Ndine Emma of Zambia, among others.

