Ntaba upset with boos and defeat, winner Uladi delighted: Tembenu comes last

Presidential adviser on local policies Hetherwick Ntaba is waking up to the reality of a new vice –president for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after he was ousted at the convention in Blantyre with popular vote to ‘returnee’ Salima South legislator Uladi Mussa who recently rejoined the party after dumping People’s Party (PP).

Uladi got 964 votes to win the post which was being held by Ntaba.

His closest was another presidential advisor Dean Josaya Banda with 298 votes while while Zeria Chakale polled 149 votes and Ntaba had 94 votes.

Polling last among the losers in the central region contest was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu with 91 votes.

Ntaba was also booed in the convention hall by delegates when his name was mentioned.

He is yet to give his response to Mussa’s win late on Monday night.

When asked for an interview, he looked at the Nyasa Times reporter with a grumpy face but could not immediately comment.

But Uladi Mussa told Nyasa Times that losers should accept the winning one as their elected leaders for the sake of the survival of the DPP.

“Just accept the decision of the majority and rally the support behind the newly elected leadership,” he said.

Mussa said the losers must accept that “those elected are their leaders.”

In his speech during the opening of the convention, President Mutharika pleaded with the losing contestants not to leave the party, saying: “We will find something for you. The party is big enough for everyone.”

The convention ends on Tuesday.

