Ntcheu hyena attack victims in critical condition

Three people who were attacked by a rabid hyena in Ntcheu a few weeks ago have tested positive to rabies and are still in critical conditions in hospitals, police have said.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigaru said two victims are at Ntcheu district hospital whilst one is at Queen Elizabeth Hospital receiving rabies medication and other medication related to their wounds.

“They are all in critical conditions but they are receiving the rabies medication,” he said.

The hyena first attacked a 33-year-old man Chisomo Thembakako who was working in his field with his wife, critically wounding him before the beast went to another village where it attacked two children aged 11and 9.

The 11-year-old boy had both hands mauled by the hyena whilst the nibe year old had severe attacks on his face.

