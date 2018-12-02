MCP says Malawi needs descent homes

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has taken Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) to task for failing to provide descent houses to Malawians.

The party Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu said people living in MHC houses are the most tortured Tenants in the country.

He said Malawians living in MHC houses deserve to be shown a human face now.

“It is sad that already the country does not have land and housing policies that create an enabling environment for people to afford decent housing and own land. Malawi Housing Corporation houses are in bad shape and the corporation does not take care of them,” said Kunkuyu.

According to Kunkuyu, it is unfortunate that rentals keep on rising while the houses are not maintained.

“Others have lived in these houses for over 30 or 40 years. They should be considered to buy at concessional prices. There is a housing crisis in the country and people are falling prey to some unscrupulous estate agents who cheat on those looking for houses,” Kunkuyu said.

He further blamed MHC and City Authorities for pouncing on innocent victims with hefty land purchase charges.

“Others bought land in places like Manja and Chiwembe and other places from recognised traditional leaders, ESCOM and water board connected their services and later MHC and city pouncE on innocent victims with hefty land purchase charges,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents residing in MHC houses have asked MCP leadership to seriously consider developing policies that will ease access to land and housing by the citizens.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :