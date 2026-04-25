Ntchisi Communities Demand Urgent Construction of Malomo–Dzaleka Road, Completion of Stadium

Communities under Traditional Authorities Malenga and Kalumo in Ntchisi District have called on authorities to urgently begin construction of the 68-kilometre Malomo–Dzaleka M7 road and complete the long-delayed Ntchisi Stadium.

The concerns emerged during a media tour organised by the Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC), aimed at influencing decision-makers, raising public awareness, and mobilising community support by spotlighting key development challenges.

Speaking during the tour, Chief Chimwankhuku expressed frustration over the stalled road project, which he said has been abandoned for the past two years.

He warned that the deteriorating state of the road—particularly during the rainy season—is crippling the transportation of goods to markets in Dzaleka, thereby undermining livelihoods.

“People are struggling to transport their products because the road is in bad condition. It seems the government is not prioritising Ntchisi, as little attention is being given to improving road infrastructure in the district,” he said.

A resident from Traditional Authority Sauka, Annes James, echoed the concerns, stressing the impact on access to healthcare.

“We spend up to K16,000 for a return trip to the hospital. Ambulances cannot reach us due to the poor condition of the road and fuel shortages. This is putting the lives of pregnant women and sick children at serious risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the District Social Accountability Committee (DSAC), Ackim Chiwaula, urged authorities to complete the Ntchisi Stadium using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources. He noted that once finished, the facility could serve as a revenue-generating asset for the district.

Responding to the concerns, Roads Authority Senior Public Relations Officer Lawrent Kumchenga assured communities that government remains committed to completing the Malomo–Dzaleka M7 road.

He said administrative processes are underway, with construction works expected to resume soon.

MHRRC Capacity Development Associate Noel Msiska further urged government to prioritise both the road and stadium projects, emphasising the importance of citizen participation in local governance and development.

MHRRC is currently implementing a project titled Enhancing Citizen Voice and Action in Local Governance and Development Processes, targeting traditional authorities in Ntchisi, Dowa, and Nsanje districts.

The initiative is supported by Norwegian Church Aid and Danish Church Aid under the NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Programme.

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