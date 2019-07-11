Ntchisi vendors boycott taxes over toilets

Vendors plying their in Ntchisi district have for weeks now been boycotting payments of taxes and have said they will continue doing so until the council constructs toilets in the market.

Nyasa Times’ investigations show that Ntchisi market has been operating without toilets, a situation the vendors argue is detrimental to their health.

“It is sad that they collect revenue from us on a daily basis and yet they cannot even construct simple things like toilets which are very crucial for our health,” sad Madalitso Samuel, a vendor.

He also said apart from the toilets, they also want the council to oust other vendors who are plying their trades outside the market.

Meanwhile, the vendors’ boycott has crippled some of the operations of the council.

Ntchisi district council spokesperson, Pauline Kaude, admitted they were, for example, failing to pay their direct employees.

“We’ve really been facing challenges,” said Kaude.

But she said as a council they have been “engaging the vendors” on a number of issues including making sure that their grievances are adhered to.

“The issue of vendors plying their trade along the roads has been dealt with, and we are presently working on the toilets,” said Kaude.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :