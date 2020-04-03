Nthambi Private Hospital drills Kauma residence on Covid-19 prevention measures

As the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) is still causing panic among Malawians and even beyond, Nthambi Private Clinic this week brought together about 20 chiefs in the area of senior chief Kauma in Lilongwe to teach them on how they could protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.

Apart from teaching people on the signs, symptoms and how the virus is spreading, Nthambi hospital also donated various items including Vitamin C, face masks, hand sanitizer, hand washing soap and hand washing facility which is used to wash hands without getting in contact with any utensils.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, during the outreach, Nthambi Private Clinic director Pamela Masoka said it is very important for various stakeholders to take responsibility and sensitize people to avoid getting infected.

Considering that each passing day new cases are being confirmed, Masoka emphasized that it is their wish to reach out to many people in various communities with necessary information about Covid-19.

“As the hospital, we are doing this as part of our corporate social responsibility; we need, by all means to educate people how to take care of themselves and keep on reminding them to follow protective measures put in place”, she said

She also announced that, the hospital will be offering some free services to Kauma residents including HIV and Malaria tests as her Area 43 clinic among others is offering maternal and child health services..

Through recommendation from chiefs, Nthambi hospital will also be providing some services at a cheaper price for only people based in Kauma.

Senior Chief Kauma, Lebiam Maston thanked Nthambi Hospital for considering visiting them and share tips on corona virus saying it is timely.

“Firstly, I would like to thank officials from Nthambi hospital for coming here with various messages on corona virus, we are very grateful and as chiefs we will also be responsible in disseminating the messages to other people who did not attend this function,” he said

However, Maston also thanked the hospital for opening the door for every Kauma resident saying they thought the hospital is meant for only people coming from well to do families.

Pamela Masoka fact file

After completing her secondary school education from Bambino Private Schools, Pamela decided to study accounting at the Malawi College of Accountancy while waiting for her University of Malawi entrance examinations results in 2007.

After a long wait and at the same time becoming a woman of numbers, she was selected to study Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Midwifery at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN).

After graduating, she had the privilege to work with the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for a while before attaining a Master of Science in Public Health scholarship in China.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :