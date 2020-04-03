PIL donates Covid-19 prevention items to Kamuzu Central Hospital

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has donated various personal protective equipment to Kamuzu Central Hospital worth K2.2 million to scale up preventive measures of coronavirus.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe, PIL managing director, Martin Msimuko said as part of the business sector, his company has come in to assist government to avert the possible negative impact on the economy due to the pandemic.

“We need to act swiftly as a business community in concerted effort to support in the prevention if the country is to avert the impending devastating impact on our economy,” he said.

Apart from increasing deaths, he said, businesses have been hit hard globally as a result of Covid-19 hence it is imperative for business industry be forthcoming to facilitate government’s strategies on prevention in order to protect the lives as well as business interests.

He therefore expressed the need for all stakeholders to hold hands to comply with basic hygiene measures.

In her remarks, deputy hospital director, Mable Chinkhata expressed gratitude for the timely donation when the hospital is in need of items to enhance Covid-19 prevention.

“This will go long way in helping the facility to manage the disease efficiently and effectively,” she said.

Some of the items donated include Oxygen concentrator, masks, basins and buckets.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :